Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

Affectionately known as 'Warnie', the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan's Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world's best batters.

Notably, the leg spinners’ delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the ‘ball of the century’.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Australia’s Ex cricket coach Darren Lehman shared old Pepsi Ad featuring Shane Warne
    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne’s car broker Nigel also paid tribute to the legend “Still shocked and stunned about the passing of shanewarne on Friday. I was privileged that Shane had been a client and a friend for the last 10 years. He was a top guy, down to earth, bubbly and always fun to deal with. For those non cricket fans, he was like the Diego Maradona of cricket. He was showbiz, he was fun, and he ignited the art of leg spin bowling to young kids around the world; he truly was a genius cricketer. RIP Shane.”

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Ricky Ponting looked extremely emotional and almost broke down in the middle of an interview for the International Cricket Council (ICC), as he spoke about, and paid tribute to, his former teammate and great friend Shane Warne
    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne was one of the few prominent voices in the conservative world of cricket, who was a vocal ally to the LGBTQI community. In 2017, during the contentious debate around Australia’s national vote on marriage equality, Warne posted on Twitter that he supported same-sex marriages.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Trans handball player and 2018 Victorian LGBT Sportsperson of the Year Hannah Mouncey paid tributes to the cricketer and recalled an interaction with Warne on social media.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Australia’s LGBTQI community remembered the Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who died aged 52 on March 4 in Thailand, as an ally for his support for marriage equality and more recently the use of gender-neutral pronouns in cricket.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan said that summed up Warne for her. “Who brings a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.”