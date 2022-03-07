Shane Warne Death Live Updates

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.Also Read - Michael Vaughan Pays Tribute To Shane Warne With a Throwback 'Dismissal' Video

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Also Read - Shane Warne Knew Ravindra Jadeja Had it in Him - Mohammad Kaif | EXCLUSIVE

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’, the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world’s best batters. Also Read - I Have Been in Complete Shock: Michael Clarke On Shane Warne's Sudden Demise

Notably, the leg spinners’ delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the ‘ball of the century’.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Amid much speculation, Thai police on Monday revealed that the autopsy of legendary cricketer Shane Warne showed that his death was due to natural causes and that the investigators will summarise the autopsy report soon.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Ex-Australian captain paid rich tribute to Warne and recalled the spin-wizard being happy when he spoke with him for the final time.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Murugan Ashwin recalls how Shane Warne inspired him – like, many others – to take to leg-spin. The mystery spinner also recalls meeting his idol in 2018 during IPL.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Kaif also spoke about the team meeting at Rajasthan Royals conducted by Warne. Kaif said the meetings were rather informal as Warne used to speak with players and discuss plans with them over dinner or by the swimming pool.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: In an exclusive chat on CricketCountry, ex-India cricketer Mohammad Kaif – who has played alongside and against with Shane Warne – recalled his fond memories with the legend and how the Aussie mentored Ravindra Jadeja which helped the India allrounder take his game to the next level.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Shane Warne had complained of chest pain and sweating after extreme fluid-only diet prior to his vacation, says manager.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Ricky Ponting has vowed to keep legendary spinner Shane Warne’s legacy alive and “pass on some of the things I learnt from him” to the future generation.

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Ex-Aussie legends Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke Paid rich tribute to the Spin Wizard. Ponting and Clarke had shared the dressing room with Warne on a number of occasions in the domestic and International circuit during their illustrious careers.