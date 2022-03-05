Shane Warne Death Tributes & Reactions

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.\Also Read - Greatest Leg Spinner Shane Warne Top Controversies- Know More about

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Also Read - 1st Test: It Felt Very Sad; Life is Unpredictable, Says Ravindra Jadeja on Shane Warne's Demise

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’, the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world’s best batters. Also Read - We Will Ensure That Shane Warne Is Never Forgotten: Rajasthan Royals' Lead Owner

Notably, the leg spinners’ delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the ‘ball of the century’.

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: The cricket world will take time to get over the loss of one of its favourite sons. Warne inspired millions to take to leg-spin, made it incredibly fashionably.

  • 9:33 PM IST

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:02 PM IST

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday expressed sadness over the passing away of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, saying life is unpredictable.

  • 8:47 PM IST

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Warne’s PLANS as per the Report: “He was going to do the things he likes doing. He was going to play in one or two poker competitions, play a lot of golf, be with his kids; that was about it; (to) have time to himself.”

  • 5:22 PM IST

    REPORT: “The 52-year-old’s long-time manager told the Herald and The Age (that) Warne had not been drinking before he was found by his friend Andrew Neophitou, an executive producer on his recently released documentary, who had gone to Warne’s Thailand hotel room before a planned dinner,” the report said.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Shane Warne’s manager has broken his silence and said that the leg-spin legend was watching cricket in Thailand and not drinking.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Alana King, who took three for 59 to help Australia kick off their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 12-run win over England, spoke about Shane Warne’s influence on her game. She admitted Warne was the reason she started bowling leg-spin.