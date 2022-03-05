New Delhi: Former England Captain Michael Atherton remembered the Australian great Shane Warne as someone who read the game better than most people and the news of his death came as shock to him, adding that a man who had such vitality, full of energy and life and suddenly not to be there is hard to believe.Also Read - Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: A Genius, A Showman

"I don't think many people read the game better than he (Warne) did, and of course, he had great character and a way of putting it across. All the intelligence you saw as a player came across in his commentary," Atherton said of Warne, who was his fellow commentator in Sky Sports.

"Hearing the news, I was totally stunned. I don't think I've ever been more shocked in my life. A man who had such vitality, full of energy and life and suddenly not to be there. He's my age effectively — he's a year younger than I am — so he's somebody I played against a lot for a decade in Ashes cricket and I commentated alongside him for a long, long time so I know him pretty well," added Atherton.

“But all the intelligence you saw as a player — I think he’s the most intelligent bowler I played against — came across in his commentary. And using the word intelligence, I’m not talking about A-Levels and that kind of thing, but raw cricketing intelligence which he had in spades. He was a fabulous bowler.”

Atherton said that leg-spin was a dying art when Warne came on the big stage, with Australia dominated by pacers.

“Leg spin was a dying art when he was picked actually. With Australia, you think of the land of the wrist spinner, it’s where wrist spin flourished and really developed because of the hot sun and the hard pitches. But in the 70s it was pace bowling that dominated: Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson — and Lillee was Shane Warne’s hero when he was growing up.

“So wrist spinners had slightly withered away a little bit and it was almost this forgotten art, and then suddenly Allan Border picked him (Warne) in 1992. The early Tests were a bit in and out and then obviously that first Ashes Test match at Old Trafford in 1993, we hadn’t seen much of him until that point, and unlike today it wasn’t a time where you had a lot of footage of opposition players.

“He came a little bit under the radar, but not after he bowled Mike Gatting. And then for the next 15 years, he was the superstar of the game,” added Atherton.

I Would Say I Would Have Trusted Him With My Life: Mark Nicholas

Former Hampshire cricketer Mark Nicholas who was close to Warne, having worked with him for several years said that the Australian legend was perhaps one of the most inspirational sporting people there have ever been and someone with whom he could trust his life.

“This is one of the greatest crickets there has ever been, but more than that, one of the most inspirational sporting people there have ever been,” Nicholas said while speaking on Hawksbee and Jacobs.

“He turned a whole generation around to a new rock and roll type of cricket, he played to a level never been seen before. He was an entertainer and loved that so many people loved watching him play. He was an amazing guy with so much energy,” added Nicholas.

“The only consolation I can give is he gave his life a real good crack. I would say I would have trusted him with my life and would rate him as one of the great enthusiasts… of anything. He was up for anything. His stubbornness was great for the game, he didn’t compromise on anything he believed in. He gave so much for the sport but so many other areas,” the 64-year-0ld further added.

“This is a desperate blow. I’m thinking of his mum and dad and kids, they are marvellous people. He was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met and it’s just terrible,” said Nicholas.