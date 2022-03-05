Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

Affectionately known as 'Warnie', the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan's Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world's best batters.

Notably, the leg spinners’ delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the ‘ball of the century’.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    12:39 PM IST

Speaking to Sky Sports, ex-English batter Mike Gatting has hailed Warne as the greatest ever. "Without a doubt, he is the No. 1 ever. I should think there have been a lot of great cricketers, great spinners and great legspinners but Warnie will always be, certainly from my point of view, the No. 1.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    12:33 PM IST

Not just Australia, Warne was a global superstar who lived life on the edge. Every now and then, you could hear Warne make a bold statement. In fact, recently he questioned Steve Smith's role in Australia's T20 side.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    12:27 PM IST

Thai Police said Warne and three other friends were staying in a private villa in Koh Samui and one of them went to inquire about him after the former cricketer did not turn up for dinner. "The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance," Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Put police, told Reuters by phone. "An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died."

  • 12:26 PM IST

    12:26 PM IST

Here are some of the headlines Indian dailies have used in memory of the Australian legend.

    “Bowling Shaa-en, yea maa-et & other Warnie memories”.

    “Cricket’s Grandmaster has left the chessboard”.
  • 12:22 PM IST

    12:22 PM IST

Ex-English captain Nasser Hussain recalls how there was no dull moment in the game with Shane Warne around. In his coloumn in the DailyMail, Hussain explained how Warne would set up a batter and then land the killer blow with his tactical brain.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    12:19 PM IST

Ex-Rajasthan Royals Star Swapnil Asnodkar: "When I heard the news of Warne to be Rajasthan Royals' captain, it was a dream-come-true for me. Never ever has it happened before in Indian cricket that all the international stars shared the dressing room with the Indian domestic players. IPL was completely new at that time. It was a great thing to know Warne was going to the captain. Being in the same dressing room along with a childhood hero was something special for me."

  • 12:17 PM IST

    12:17 PM IST

Players of India and Sri Lanka paid tribute to Shane Warne before the start of the second day of the first Test at Mohali.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    12:15 PM IST

The magician had the ability to make batters dance to his tunes. He created an illusion in the minds of the batters like no one else. He literally played with the minds of the batters and on most occasions got the better of them.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    12:14 PM IST

The newspapers from across the world have reacted to the demise of the spin wizard. While some have referred to him as the 'Greatest', others have hailed him as the best ever.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    12:12 PM IST

Warne was in Thailand holidaying with four friends. It is a suspected heart attack that got the better of the legendary cricketer.