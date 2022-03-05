Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

Affectionately known as 'Warnie', the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan's Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world's best batters.

Notably, the leg spinners’ delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the ‘ball of the century’.

Live Updates

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Warne’s PLANS as per the Report: “He was going to do the things he likes doing. He was going to play in one or two poker competitions, play a lot of golf, be with his kids; that was about it; (to) have time to himself.”

  • 5:22 PM IST

    REPORT: “The 52-year-old’s long-time manager told the Herald and The Age (that) Warne had not been drinking before he was found by his friend Andrew Neophitou, an executive producer on his recently released documentary, who had gone to Warne’s Thailand hotel room before a planned dinner,” the report said.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Shane Warne’s manager has broken his silence and said that the leg-spin legend was watching cricket in Thailand and not drinking.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Alana King, who took three for 59 to help Australia kick off their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 12-run win over England, spoke about Shane Warne’s influence on her game. She admitted Warne was the reason she started bowling leg-spin.

  • 4:41 PM IST

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Should Gavaskar had made such comments at such a time? No, one feels. But again, it is his independent opinion and he is in his right to say that. Gavaskar has been a legend himself.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: India head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday paid tribute to Australian cricket greats Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne on the sidelines of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Sunil Gavaskar is now facing backlash for his comments on Shane Warne. For me the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne,” he told India Today.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Shane Warne was a superstar in India. His blonde hair, his flambouyant style, and his cricketing brain were loved by the Indians. He is a bigger star in Rajasthan for obvious reasons.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Bangladesh and Afghanistan players pay their tribute to Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh ahead of the second T20I at Dhaka. Goosebumps!!!