Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.Also Read - What Happened to Shane Warne? Timeline of Events Begins to Emerge

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Also Read - Mike Gatting Devastated By Shane Warne's Death, Recalls Turn of Events That Led to the Ball of the Century

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’, the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world’s best batters. Also Read - Good Morning, Mr Gatting. Good Morning, England. My Name is Warne and I bowl leg spin

Notably, the leg spinners’ delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the ‘ball of the century’.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Kumble has finally spoken about his contemporary Shane Warne. “His greatness magnifies because he played really well against India. He wanted to do really well against us because we were good players of spin. There was this series in 1998 where everybody was speaking about ‘Sachin vs Warne’. Warne got the better of him in the first innings, and then Sachin got the better of him in the second,” Kumble said.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne also had a big heart. As Harsha Bhogle says, Warne looked at Ravindra Jadeja as his own son. His eyes would glow whenever I mentioned Jadeja’s name.’

  • 2:16 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne is going to get a state funeral. That is a wonderful gesture from the Australian government to recognise his contribution to the game.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Not only did the cricketing world lose one of its favourite sons, but most felt – a part of our childhood was taken away from us. Shane Warne not only ruled in the cricketing field but also had a place in all our hearts. He will truly be missed!

  • 1:47 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: “No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation,” Thai police told AFP.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne also had his share of controversies off-the-field. He was bold and wanted to enjoy life to the fullest. Warne led his life on his terms. A true champion!

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: It was Shane Warne the brain behind a rag-tag Rajasthan Royals winning the inaugural season of the IPL. Warne had a progressive mind and on most occasions got the best out of his players.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne had the ability to change games and what made him special was the skills that allowed him to pick wickets, not just in spin-friendly conditions of the sub-continent, but all across the globe.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Pat Cummins chokes while talking of Shane Warne, while Glenn Maxwell broke down when remembering the legend. Not just the cricketers, the PM of Australia has also reacted to Warne’s demise.