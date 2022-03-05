Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.Also Read - I Smoked, I Drank, I Bowled a Bit. No Regrets: The Two Sides of Shane Warne

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Also Read - What Happened to Shane Warne? Timeline of Events Begins to Emerge

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’, the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world’s best batters. Also Read - Mike Gatting Devastated By Shane Warne's Death, Recalls Turn of Events That Led to the Ball of the Century

Notably, the leg spinners’ delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the ‘ball of the century’.

Live Updates

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: India head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday paid tribute to Australian cricket greats Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne on the sidelines of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Sunil Gavaskar is now facing backlash for his comments on Shane Warne. For me the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were better than Shane Warne,” he told India Today.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Shane Warne was a superstar in India. His blonde hair, his flambouyant style, and his cricketing brain were loved by the Indians. He is a bigger star in Rajasthan for obvious reasons.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: Bangladesh and Afghanistan players pay their tribute to Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh ahead of the second T20I at Dhaka. Goosebumps!!!

  • 3:04 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne in 1998 in India is a contest that will not be forgotten. The Indian master blaster happens to be one of the very few batters who got the better of the Aussie legend.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Ex-Pakistan great Imran Khan has reacted to the sudden demise of Shane Warne. Imran says Shane took leg-spin to new heights and will be missed.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne could read the game and batters better than most and is what helped him set them up – as Nasser Hussain said. The Aussie legend was also very kind in helping other spinners grow, he always was up for a tip to a young spinner.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Kumble has finally spoken about his contemporary Shane Warne. “His greatness magnifies because he played really well against India. He wanted to do really well against us because we were good players of spin. There was this series in 1998 where everybody was speaking about ‘Sachin vs Warne’. Warne got the better of him in the first innings, and then Sachin got the better of him in the second,” Kumble said.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne also had a big heart. As Harsha Bhogle says, Warne looked at Ravindra Jadeja as his own son. His eyes would glow whenever I mentioned Jadeja’s name.’

  • 2:16 PM IST

    Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: Warne is going to get a state funeral. That is a wonderful gesture from the Australian government to recognise his contribution to the game.