London: Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne got a fitting farewell at the Home of Cricket, Lord's during the first day of the first Test match played between England and New Zealand. As a mark of tribute to one of the greatest players to have ever taken the field, players of both the teams stood side-by-side before breaking into a 23-second applause after the 23rd over of the New Zealand first innings with the crowd on their feet clapping and celebrating his career that spanned across a couple of decades.

The ever-evocative Lord's media centre that hosts the main commentary box was named after Warne earlier in the day. Former Australia captain Mark Taylor, who had the good fortune of captaining Warne said that it is a huge honour to have a commentary box named after him at Lord's where all his life, he tried to beat the old enemy.

After 23 overs, the game pauses for 23 seconds of applause in memory of the the great Shane Warne 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zr2Ih2XK7o — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 2, 2022

“To have a commentary box named after you at Lord’s, where you tried to beat the old enemy, is a huge honour. It wouldn’t be lost on Warney and certainly won’t be lost on his family,” Mark Taylor said on Sky Sports.

“We have lost a great mate and a guy that endeared himself to the English public. They probably started out hating him because he took too many wickets but, by the end, they absolutely loved him,” he said.

“He was a terrific fella and is a great loss to the game. It shows you the fragility of life and that you have got to enjoy it. Some stories I can tell, some I can’t! He was just fun to be around. I think every player who has played with or against him and every commentator would say that about Warney. He lightened the room, made it fun to play golf, cricket, cards. He played everything to win but everything for fun. I think that’s why people right around the world warmed to him,’ added the former Australia captain.

The 52-year-old, who died of suspected heart attack while on a holiday in Thailand wore the No 23 jersey as a tribute to his sporting hero Dermott Brereton – Warne’s teenage obsession. Brereton is regarded as one of the greatest Australian rules football players of all time.