New Delhi: Shane Warne will be putting on the shoes of the coach, when he take on his new job of coaching the London Spirit Men's team in the upcoming The Hundred Tournament. Speaking to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, he said that if given the opportunity he would like to coach the England team, as it's a 'great time' to be coach of the Three Lions.

"I'd like to do it, it's a great time to be England coach," he said. "I think I'd do a pretty good job, there's a lot to work with. There are so many good players in England and a lot of depth, but you've got to get some of the basics right. You can't bowl no-balls and drop so many catches, but you've got the players, they're just not performing", Warne said.

He is very disappointed with Cricket Australia, how they handled with former coach Justin Langer, who led the Australia side to a T20 World Cup and an Ashes win.

“Cricket Australia were disgraceful in the way they handled it,” he said. “Winning an Ashes series and a World Cup, it doesn’t get much bigger than that. But [Langer] was a dead man walking. When I didn’t hear the captain or any other players sticking up for him, saying he was fantastic, I found that really disappointing”, the Australian legend expressed his disappointment.

”Why couldn’t Cricket Australia come out and say they were not renewing his contract straight away but would wait until the end of the summer, see who the best candidate is, and if Langer is still the best candidate give him a contract? If I were England I’d be jumping at him”, he added.