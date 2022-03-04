New Delhi: Just 13 hours before he passed away, legendary cricketer Shane Warne had consoled the death of another Australian legend, Rod Marsh. Notably, the Australian cricket fraternity is in shock by the death of two legendary sporting heroes – Warne and Marsh –in a span of less than 24 hours.Also Read - LIVE Shane Warne Dies At Age 52: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma React To Australian Legend's Demise

Rod Marsh suffered a heart attack in Queensland last week and was in an induced coma at Royal Adelaide Hospital. And on the same day, Warne passed away due to a suspected heart attack at a Thailand villa. In a statement, his family said that doctors unsuccessfully tried to revive him at the villa.

Warne in his tweet had said he was saddened by the death of Rod Marsh, who played 96 Tests for his country, scoring three Test centuries.

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate,” Warne wrote in s social media post.

All about Shane Warne: Arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Warne claimed 708 Test wickets in his 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. He also made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year.

Significantly, Warne, who was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.