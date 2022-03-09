Melbourne: Australian spin wizard Shane Warne’s memorial service is scheduled to take place on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) confirms Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Home to many of famed Australian spin bowler Shane Warne’s greatest sports moments, MCG will be the most appropriate place for the funeral.Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin: Shane Warne Brought Spin As An Attacking Commodity to This Cricketing World

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday confirmed the MCG as the venue for a state memorial service to honor Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack last week in Thailand. He was 52. Also Read - Gavaskar Expresses Regret Over Ill-Timed Comment on Warne

The family has announced it will hold a private funeral before the MCG service. Also Read - Michael Vaughan Pays Tribute To Shane Warne With a Throwback 'Dismissal' Video

“There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G,” Andrews tweeted on Wednesday.

The MCG was the stage of Warne’s famous Ashes hat trick in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 during his final series before retiring from international cricket. He was born and raised in Melbourne. Autopsy results confirmed the death was due to natural causes with no signs of foul play.

Following his death on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui on Friday, Warne’s body was taken by ferry to the mainland city of Surat Thani on Sunday. It was transported to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, on Monday night and was being prepared to fly home to Melbourne.

Warne’s family issued a statement on Monday describing the night of his death on March 4 as the beginning of a never-ending nightmare.”

Inputs from PTI