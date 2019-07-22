Ashes 2019: As World Champions England get ready to host Australian in the upcoming Ashes, there is a lot of buzz already as fans are predicting the squads. Former Australian legend Shane Warne is somebody who has been part of the Ashes squad in the past and has been one of the most successful Australian cricketers has predicted his playing 12. The English squad picked by Warne features most of the players from the World Cup-winning squad. Jofra Archer also gets picked along with Ben Foakes and Jos Buttler.

Here is Warne’s Predicted England 12:

England: Roy, Crawley, Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Foakes wk, Ali, Archer, Broad, Anderson, Wood

He also mentions, “If another batsman was scoring big runs I would select them & have Joss keep. But, Foakes is a good option. The 12th man decided on conditions.”

Here’s my England 12 for the first #ashes test Roy

Z Crawley

Bairstow

Root

Stokes

Buttler

Foakes wk

Ali

Archer

Broad

Anderson

Wood If another batsman was scoring big runs I would select them & have Joss keep. But, Foakes is a good option. 12th man decided on conditions — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 22, 2019

And then he picked the Australian 12.

Here is Warne’s Predicted Australia 12:

Warner, Harris, Khawaja, Smith, Head, Wade, Paine, Pattinson, Cummins, Lyon, Starc / Hazlewood

He also named the reserves which include A Carey, J Richardson, C Bancroft, M Marsh & W Pucovski.

And here’s my Aussie Ashes team/squad for the 1st test. Warner

Harris

Khawaja

Smith

Head

Wade

Paine

Pattinson

Cummins

Lyon

Starc / Hazlewood Plus in Squad. A Carey, J Richardson, C Bancroft, M Marsh & W Pucovski — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 22, 2019

Both the teams look well-balanced as the build-up for the iconic Ashes begins with a little over a week to go. In 2018, Australia won the Ashes and hence would be defending their title. This year’s tournament is set to take place in England, where the hosts look to continue their winning run after their maiden World Cup victory. The first Test starts on August 1 at Edgbaston.