Former Australia legspinner Shane Warne’s Baggy Green was sold for a record $1 million and more on Friday, with all the money going to help victims of bushfire raging in Australia. The price established a record fetching of $1,007,500, more than double the price paid during the auction of Sir Don Bradman’s cap, which was sold at $425,000 for charity in 2003.

The fierce begging war emerged primarily between two contenders – MC from Sydney and WC from Gordon. After a back-and-forth battle between the two, the bidding war intensified with the price shooting from $700,000 to $860,000 in a matter of 30 minutes Thursday night.

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder – you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

The battle took off again in the early hours of Friday, escalating to $990,500 before the matter cooled off briefly. However, in the last few minutes of the auction, a final bid of Rs $1,007,500 was made by MC in the remaining 60 seconds, which proved to be the winner. The auction went past 10AM, the final closing time, as there was a provision of extending the time if there are late bids as per rules.

