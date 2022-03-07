New Delhi: Days after Australian leg-spin legend Shane Warne passed away, more and more details are coming to light. A day after Thailand police confirmed that blood stains were found in Warne’s room, the cricketing legend’s friend Tom Hall – who was there with the former during his last moments, has shared details of how things transpired.Also Read - Elizabeth Hurley, Son Damian Post Heartfelt Messages Following Shane Warne's Demise

Writing on the TSN website, Hall revealed Warne's last meal and also said how they were looking for ways to catch up on all the action from the Australia versus Pakistan Test. Hall also goes on to reveal the gifts Warne had bought for him.

Hailing Warne as a typical Australian, Hall recalled how the spin wizard picked Vegemite toast for dinner over Thai cuisine. "I have dined with Shane in many fine establishments, but rather than sample some of the local Thai fare, we tuck into a plate of Vegemite on toast," Hall said.

“Shane chomping away: ‘Geez, you can’t beat Vegemite with some butter, always great wherever you are in the world,” Hall recalled Warne’s words during the meal.

Hall also confirmed that Warne had complained to a friend about having chest pains.

“None of us here are aware of Shane having visited a doctor, though he had complained to a friend of some chest pains and shortness of breath,” Hall said.

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.