Turning out for Maratha Arabians, Yuvraj Singh managed just six runs on T10 League debut as his team suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Northern Warriors in a Group B match on Friday. Put in to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Arabians struggled to 88/6 in 10 overs thanks to Dasun Shanka who top-scored with an unbeaten 37 off 19. Andre Russell then blasted an unbeaten 58 off 24 with four fours and six sixes as Warriors overhauled the target in just 7 overs, making 91/1. Besides his fireworks with the bat, Russell also picked 2/12 from his two overs.

The other Indian star featuring in the league Zaheer Khan also had a little impact in his Delhi Bulls’ seven-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators in the second match of the day. Powered by allrounder Shane Watson’s 57 not out, Gladiators made a challenging 102/1 in 10 overs. The sole wicket went to Dushmantha Chameera (1/19) while Zaheer bowled one wicketless over for 13 runs. In reply, Bulls lost three wickets in three overs, all to Zahir Khan (3/17) before captain Eoin Morgan in the company of Angelo Mathews resurrected their innings. Morgan struck a blistering half-century, 52 not out off 27 deliveries while Mathews scored 13-ball 22* as Bulls reached the target with three deliveries to spare.

The third and final match turned out to be a nail-biter, ending in a tie. Moeen Ali-led Team Abu Dhabi scored 103/6 after being put in to bat first. Corey Anderson was their top-scorer with 43 off 22 while for Qalandars, Lahiru Kumara (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers.

Needing 23 runs off 12 deliveries, Phillip Salt struck a hat-trick of fours off Ben Laughlin in the penultimate over bringing down the equation to a gettable 9 off 6. However, Marchant de Lange conceded eight besides removing Salt (22) keeping Qalandars to 103/3.