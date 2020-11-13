Shane Watson – who announced his retirement from all forms of the game after the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 campaign came to an end – explained why Mumbai Indians successfully defended their title. Hailing the IPL 2020 champions, Watson admitted that it seemed that the Mumbai franchise had no weaknesses. Also Read - IPL 2021: Suresh Raina to Harbhajan Singh, Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May Release Ahead of Mega Auctions

“Congratulations Mumbai Indians for winning their 5th IPL title. There is no question that Mumbai Indians had the strongest team all the way through IPL 2020. As the IPL continued to evolve, it confirmed to me more and more that Mumbai Indians have no weaknesses. That’s internationally as well, let alone in the IPL. The more the Mumbai Indians played in the tournament, more and more, it felt they had no weaknesses,” Watson said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - Krunal Pandya Stopped by DRI at Mumbai Airport Over Suspicion of Possession of Undisclosed Gold

The former Australian cricketer also hailed Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock as world-class openers. Watson also praised Suryakumar for his consistency and Ishan Kishan for his brilliance throughout the season. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli And Co Reach Sydney For Much-Anticipated Series Against AUS

“They had world-class opening batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Suryakumar Yadav, he continues to bat so well, it’s not going to be too long before he plays for India. And he had a brilliant tournament. And then Ishan Kishan who came in and set the IPL alight as well. Whether he was batting in the middle-overs or opening in the absence of Rohit, he provided so much impetus,” he added.

The former CSK opener also hailed the Mumbai middle-order featuring the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard.

“And then two best finishers in world cricket at the moment right now… Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, just for a bit of back-up there and also Krunal Pandya,” Watson further added.

Watson also predicted that the Mumbai franchise will do well in the upcoming seasons as well because of the core unit they have.