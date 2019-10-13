Daniil Medvedev continued his dominant run in the 2019 season as he captured his second straight ATP Masters 1000 trophy in Shanghai beating Alexander Zverev on Sunday. In the summit clash, Medvedev overcame the spirited challenge from Zverev to notch up a straight-sets 6-4, 6-1 victory in an hour and 13 minutes. Medvedev’s dominance in the tournament can be gauged from the fact that this is the fourth time he has lifted an ATP Tour trophy without dropping a set in the main draw.

Courtesy this win, the 23-year-old also registered his first victory in five ATP head-to-head encounters against Zverev. The Russian machine saved five of six break points to record his 29th victory from 32 encounters since arriving at the Citi Open in July. Contesting in his sixth final in a row, Medvedev’s victory further gave evidence that he is the prime contender to join the “Big Three” — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“I think the stadium was full today and you guys are amazing support, starting from my first match,” Medvedev thanked the crowd after the final.

“You gave me good energy to win this tournament. Thank you very much, Shanghai will always be a special place in my heart.” Zverev, long touted as the best of the new generation of men’s tennis stars, was error-prone but had no complaints.



“As I said yesterday, you are probably the best player in the world right now,” the world number six told Medvedev.

“How you are playing is unbelievable.”

The US Open runner-up has reached the championship match in each of his six most recent events. He also improved his record to 59-17 at tour-level in 2019. The Russian owns a Tour-leading 46 hard-court wins and 22 Masters 1000 victories this year.

Following the big win, Medvedev joins Zverev as only the second player outside the “Big Four” to win multiple Masters 1000 trophies in a single season since David Nalbandian in 2007. The world No. 4 becomes the second Russian after Nikolay Davydenko to clinch the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

Since falling to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final, Medvedev has won each of the 18 sets he has contested. In the ATP Race To London, Medvedev (5,875) moves ahead of Roger Federer (5,690) after picking up 400 points for his final victory.