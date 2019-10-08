Roger Federer registered a clinical win over Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the opening round clash of Shanghai Masters on Tuesday. Eyeing his third Shanghai title, the second-seeded Federer dominated the first set but was thoroughly tested in the second. Federer took the early initiative in the match and build on the pressure over his less experienced opponent. The two players battled for nearly eight minutes on the first game, but Federer, with more experience, ultimately took the lead by breaking in the fifth game.

In their last duel on hard courts of Shanghai, the Spaniard shocked the Swiss maestro by winning the three-set epic in 2015. Federer had anticipated before the match that it would be a tough match for him to snatch the final victory, for his opponent had just upset Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion. The 20-time Grand Slam, however, was at his very best as he took nearly 33 minutes to win the first set by 6-2.

Ramos-Vinolas got his confidence back in the second set. Both sides kept their serves and made the game go to a tie-break. In the tie-break, Federer struggled as he falls behind 1-4, but eventually managed to pull even. He won his lone match point when he executed a forehand crosscourt volley.

“I focused and had good energy, because sometimes, you know when you travel around the globe, you’re missing a bit of energy,” Federer said. “Those first few games or matches can be sometimes a bit tricky.”

US Open runner-up and third seed Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, claimed a thumping win over British qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-1 in the second-round clash which lasted for 54-minutes.

“I’m really happy with my performance, really happy with the score and am really looking forward to the next round,” Medvedev said. “It was my first match here in Shanghai after having a few weeks off, so I was a little bit stressed about how my level would be.”

In the other men’s singles matches – former world number one Andy Murray served for his second-round match against 10th seed Fabio Fognini twice in the third set – in the 10th and 12th games – but ended up losing 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (2) in a match which lasted more than three hours.

“I’m very disappointed right now,” Murray said. “There is a lot of things that I need to get better at, and I can do much better. I will go away and I’ll work on those things.”