Big setbacks for both England and Indian cricket team ahead of the 2nd Test at Lord's as Stuart Broad and Shardul Thakur suffer injuries and are likely to miss the second Test, beginning on August 12. England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's on Tuesday. On the other hand, India pace-bowling all-rounder Thakur has also done some harm to his hamstring in the leadup to the second Test while he was practicing with the squad.

The 29-year-old Thakur is likely to be given rest for the second match. However, a final decision is expected to be taken after monitoring Thakur's progress in the remaining time before the second Test. A report in The Guardian confirmed the injury scare in the Indian camp with Thakur 'struggling with a hamstring problem'.

The Palghar-born bowler played the first Test as the fourth Indian pacer and picked up three wickets at Trent Bridge. If he misses out, Virat Kohli and Indian team management might be tempted to play senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England’s warm-up at Lord’s and was unable to train with the rest of the squad,” according to ESPNcricinfo.

“He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury.”

However, according to a report in ‘The Guardian’, Broad twisted his “right ankle” after he slipped “while undertaking a light warm-up jog.”

England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The hosts on Tuesday recalled all-rounder Moeen Ali to the squad ahead of the second Test against India at Lord’s. The spinning all-rounder will train with the squad, according to a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board.

The England top order barring skipper Joe Root has been struggling for a while with head coach Chris Silverwood hinting at making changes in the team incase of continued non-performance.

The second Test between India and England begins at Lord’s on Thursday. The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.