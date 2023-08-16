Home

Shardul Thakur in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad? Here’s What All-Rounder Has to Say – Check DEETS

ODI World Cup 2023: A 'confident' Thakur also confirmed that he has already started his preparations for the big season ahead and revealed that lifting the WC is a dream.

Shardul Thakur in Team India For ODI World Cup (Image: @BCCITwitter)

Mumbai: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has done well in recent times and that is why his chances of making India’s ODI World Cup squad is high. But what does the all-rounder think about his own chances? In an interview with Hindustan Times, Thakur admitted that he would consider himself to be the luckiest person if he can make it to the ODI WC squad. A ‘confident’ Thakur also confirmed that he has already started his preparations for the big season ahead and revealed that lifting the WC is a dream.

“I am a confident guy. If I make it to the team, I will be the happiest person. Everyone wants to lift the World Cup. Right now, we have some time off to train hard. I have started preparing already,” Thakur said.

The real problem with Thakur is that he is like for like with Hardik Pandya. And if Pandya is in the side, it would be difficult for Thakur to find a spot in the XI.

“I am not someone who has played 50 ODIs and 50 T20Is. Even in the last IPL, I didn’t bat much,” Thakur said. “With more opportunities, you will see me deliver more and more with the bat. My bowling has helped my batting. I can guess what a bowler is likely to bowl. My confidence comes from the effort that I put in to bring my A-game to the table. I prepare hard. With the ball too, whether I am asked to be the third seamer or a frontline seamer, I am ready for it.

