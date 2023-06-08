Home

Sports

Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend ‘Lord Shardul’

Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend ‘Lord Shardul’

India is currently in good position as at this point of time the Australia is 398-6, now the bowlers will look to bundle out the batting side.

Shardul Thakur Removes Ton-up Steve Smith During WTC Final; Fans Trend 'Lord Shardul'

London: Twitterati lavished huge praise on Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur after he got rid of set Steven Smith who had slammed a century in the ongoing World Test Championship Final at Kennington Oval.

Smith has slammed 121 runs to put Australia on top of the game but during day 2 while bowling the 99th over Shardul got rid of the Australian star batter and Twitterati started hailing the batter, here are a few viral tweets:

You may like to read

Lord Shardul Thakur did it again pic.twitter.com/YdPbYRB8ag — Samit Das (@Samit_Ram_) June 8, 2023

Lord Shardul Thakur did it again for India#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/ExL9o2LBCh — Bot in Love (@botinlovewithu) June 8, 2023

India is currently in good position as at this point of time the Australia is 398-6, now the bowlers will look to bundle out the batting side.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.