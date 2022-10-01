Mumbai: MS Dhoni is a legend and there is no denying that! In India, he is treated like a demi-god. And in Chennai, he is the God. Fans believe till Dhoni is batting. The belief in the man is immense. This probably started after India won the inaugural T20 WC and Dhoni believed that Joginder Sharma could defend 11 runs in the last-over. Dhoni’s CSK teammate Shardul Thakur has revealed another instance of his genius. Shardul recalls a game against KKR in the 2021 IPL.Also Read - MS Dhoni Flaunts His GOLF Skills in Kapil Dev's Tournament; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

“I don’t know what Mahi bhai was thinking, he just sent Bravo to long-off, signalling him to go back. He asked me what I wanted to bowl. I said, you tell me, I am comfortable with whatever you ask me to do.” Also Read - Kapil Dev Shares Photo With MS Dhoni From Golf Course, Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Says 'Wah'

“He told to keep mid-off in the circle. Venkatesh Iyer got the very next ball out, then Nitish Rana got out and we suddenly got the momentum from there. Yes, I bowled well, but again the greatness of the man, to think in such a tense situation also he brought some kind of reasoning and result,” said Shardul. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Set to Join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni With Massive Milestone

There was a lot of speculation that Dhoni would retire after he called for a LIVE session recently. Eventually, it turned out to be a brand re-launch. That means Dhoni would continue to lead CSK in IPL 2023. It would be interesting to see if CSK releases Ravindra Jadeja or not at the trading. There are speculations and reports of a rift between the star player and the CSK management.