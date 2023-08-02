Home

Sports

Shardul Thakur REVEALS Why Yuzvendra Chahal Was Not Picked During The ODI Series vs West Indies

Shardul Thakur REVEALS Why Yuzvendra Chahal Was Not Picked During The ODI Series vs West Indies

Claiming that it is a team management call, Thakur hailed Chahal and reckoned he is a match-winner.

Shardul Thakur on Yuzi Chahal (Image: BCCI)

Trinidad: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been in phenomenal form with the ball during the West Indies series. Continuing his good form, he picked up four wickets in the series decider on Tuesday to help India bundle out Windies for 151. Following the win, Thakur spoke to the reporters about why leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may have been left out for the series. Claiming that it is a team management call, Thakur hailed Chahal and reckoned he is a match-winner.

Trending Now

“We have a good bench strength. And hence there will be times when someone does not get to make the XI. Yuzvendra Chahal is a good player and has consistently proved himself over the years. And to play him or not is completely a management call so I will not be able to comment a lot on that. All I can say is that the kind of player he is, he will perform anytime you pick him. He is also a wicket-taking option and always contibutes to the team’s success,” Thakur said after the final ODI.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar picked three as India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. India thus win the series 2-1.

Chasing 352, West Indies never looked at ease and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Earlier, Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding 351/5. Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES