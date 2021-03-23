India pacer Shardul Thakur was on fire as the hosts were in a spot of bother in the first ODI in Pune on Tuesday. He came into bowl when Jonny Bairstow was going great guns and the game was slowly was surely slipping out of their grasp. He removed Bairstow and got India back in the game. Bairstow missed out on a brilliant hundred by six runs. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings to Shift Training Camp to Mumbai on March 26, Suresh Raina to Join Directly

Soon after that, he picked up a couple of quick wickets of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler to get the hosts back on top. Following his good show with the ball, fans reacted. While some fans called him ‘Lord’ as Thakur in Hindi means God and soon he was one of the biggest trends in the country. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Injury: Indian Batsman Walks Off Field During 1st ODI Against England With Shoulder Pain

Here is how fans reacted: Also Read - Krunal Pandya Breaks 35-Year Old Record in ODI Debut, Hits Fastest Fifty

LORD SHARDUL SIR 🤯 he gets the three quick wickets of Bairstow, Morgan and Buttler! Wow wow wow. How quickly this game has changed! 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 23, 2021

Need a comeback

Just contact lord shardul ❤️🙌

.

We believe in lord shardul supermacy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/usuJdYj5dR — ᴘʀᴀʏᴜ45 #ᴍɪ💙 #ɪᴄᴛ (@rohitianprayu45) March 23, 2021

Lord Shardul Supremacy Yabambe Thakurian Forever pic.twitter.com/ebKOr7u7bt — ABHI🤸‍♂️ (@hitman_fan_abhi) March 23, 2021

Fun Fact:

All the superheroes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League were actually inspired by Lord Shardul.#Cricket #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/k4JklmiQHB — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) March 23, 2021

Whenever India needs wicket in tough time… Lord Shardul Thakur :#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Hh6J5vM7cd — Sachin Jakhmola (@sachinjakhmola3) March 23, 2021

At the time of filing the copy, Thakur had taken three wickets for 37 runs in six overs. With four more overs to go, Thakur would be hoping to get a five-wicket haul.

England is reeling at 223 for six in 37 overs.