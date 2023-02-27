Top Recommended Stories

Shardul Thakur Wedding: India Pacer Gets Married To Mittali Parulkar | WATCH VIDEO

Shardul Thakur got engaged to Mithali Parulkar on November 2021 in Mumbai. He also becomes third Indian cricketer after KL Rahul and Axar Patel to tie the knot in 2023.

Updated: February 27, 2023 10:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Shardul Thakur and wife Mittali Parulkar pose after their wedding. (Image: Twitter)

Shardul Thakur Wedding: India pacer Shardul Thakur became the third national team cricketer to tie the knot in 2023 after KL Rahul and Axar Patel. The Mumbai cricketer tied the knot with fiance Mittali Parulkar on Monday.

The couple has been dating for years and got engaged to each other in November 2021 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a video of Shardul taking the ‘saat phere’ with Mithali has gone viral on social media.

Published Date: February 27, 2023 10:11 PM IST

Updated Date: February 27, 2023 10:13 PM IST

