Shardul Thakur won hearts with his breathtaking knock against Australia on day three of the ongoing fourth and final Test on Sunday at Gabba, Brisbane. Thakur hit 67 off 115 balls on a tricky, pacy Gabba pitch. His knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes as he brought up his maiden fifty. Throughout his knock, he timed the ball well and that was the hallmark of it.

Thakur along with Washington Sundar stitched a record seventh-wicket partnership for India 123 runs. He and Sundar have got India back in the reckoning in the Test after they found themselves under pressure after losing Mayank Agarwal just after tea. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

Fans went overboard making memes on Shardul to celebrate his show:

Thakur – who batting with full confidence – brought up his maiden fifty with a humoungous six off Nathan Lyon.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 309 for seven and they trail by 60 runs. With three wickets in hand, the onus would be on Sundar to get the runs and get India close to Australia’s first innings total.