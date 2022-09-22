Nagpur: Virat Kohli failed to impress with the bat in the T20I opener against Australia at Mohali where he scored two off seven balls. But that has not affected his off-field popularity. The Delhi-born cricketer recently met Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover and the two seemed to have hit it off well. The ex-MD of BharatPe took to Twitter to share the picture with Kohli with his fans. What stole the show was the caption Ashneer used.Also Read - Matthew Hayden Questions Dinesh Karthik's Role in India's Playing XI

“What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur!!” Grover captioned the post. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Return in Rohit Sharma-Led India's Playing XI During 2nd T20I at Nagpur vs Australia Could Change Fortunes

What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !! pic.twitter.com/6ZZ5OUrbdq — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 21, 2022

Also Read - IND vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Online And On TV

Meanwhile, poor fielding and wayward bowling meant India could not defend a mammoth 208 at Mahali and now trail 0-1 in the three-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side would like to bounce back at Nagpur and keep the series alive. After the loss, captain Rohit reckoned it was the bowling that let the side down.

“I don’t think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn’t take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there. There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong. We know this is a high-scoring ground. You can’t relax even if you get 200,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.