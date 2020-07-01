ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down from the post after two, two-year tenures at its helm, the International Cricket Council has announced. Also Read - BCCI Accuses ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar of Creating Confusion on T20 World Cup

In a media release, the sport's governing body said that the ICC Board met on Wednesday and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected.

The process for the chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

“On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

“Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it,” Khawaja said.

(With agency inputs)