The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar – whose second term is slated to end at the end of this year, has confirmed he will not be contesting for a third term.

An official release by the ICC also confirmed that the board has not taken a call on the process of the elections and the same will be discussed on Thursday. Notably, the ICC usually adopts to a secret ballot system for these elections but may not be able to adapt the same during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

"No final decision was taken regarding the election process and the subject will be discussed further at the next ICC Board meeting on Thursday. The existing Chair confirmed he was not seeking any extension to his term but would support the board to ensure a smooth transition," the ICC said in a statement.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters that the board had not discussed the matter yet but is open to Ganguly succeeding Manohar, provided there is consensus on it.

“BCCI has not taken any call on fielding anyone from India for the job,” Dhumal said. “The election process has not started yet. Once election date is announced, we’ll discuss with all cricket boards and take a call.

“Ideally there should be a consensus candidate so that there is no election as world cricket is facing a big problem because of the pandemic. To resolve it, everyone has to come together.”

