Shashank Manohar has decided to step down as the chairman of the ICC in 2020, saying he doesn’t wish to renew his term for a third time. Manohar, the former BCCI president, believes it is time for someone else to take over despite revealing that directors within the board want him to continue.

“I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term. Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so,” Manohar told The Hindu.

Manohar was elected as the ICC’s first independent president in 2016. The following year, he stepped down from the post only to be persuaded by the ICC to continue for another term.

“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May. He has to be elected in May to take charge after me at the annual conference.”

In the past, Manohar, 62, has twice served as the President of the BCCI – from 2008 to 2011 and later from November 2015 to May 2016. The appointment of the new ICC president will be led by 15 directors, provided there is an election.

The last ICC board meeting saw the formation of a working group – led by Cricket Australia’s Earl Eddings – minus any representation from India and that shocked BCCI officials. In fact, the proposed Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the ICC is another area of concern as it calls for a World T20 every year and a 50-over World Cup every three years. The BCCI has refused to agree to that and has even found support in Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

It will be interesting to see how the new set of BCCI officials take to Manohar’s ways as Secretary Jay Shah will be representing BCCI in ICC’s CEC meets. As for the board meetings, the call on representation is awaited.