Shashank Singh denies claims of assault by domestic help, Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS teammate says…

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh has been accused to assault by a domestic help employed by his family.

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Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh. (Photo: IANS)

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has denied allegations of assault after an FIR was registered against him, his father and their driver over an alleged incident involving a staff member, asserting that there was no physical altercation and claiming the complainant had been taking private photos and videos inside their house. Shashank had been retained for Rs 5.5 crore by Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Speaking to ANI news agency, Shashank Singh said, “No, we didn’t hold him hostage… It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he wasn’t a cook at all. He didn’t know how to cook, he was just here to have fun, taking videos and photos, and even going into my room.”

Claiming that the man had been taking photographs and videos inside the house, Shashank Singh said, “Since he was doing things like that, I suspect he came with the intention of stealing. We are very fortunate that, from what we’ve checked so far, nothing has been stolen.”

He further alleged that videos and photographs of the house were found on the complainant’s phone and said his mother asked him to delete them as they were private. “The police haven’t approached us so far. When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go,” Shashank Singh said.

Rejecting the allegations of assault, the PBKS batter said, “It is possible that someone might level such allegations against me… I believe that anyone who knows me knows that physical altercation is completely out of the question for me. I hesitate even to use abusive language, so I certainly couldn’t do something like that.”

Meanwhile, Additional DCP (Zone-1) Rashmi Agrawal Dubey said an FIR was registered at Ratibad police station based on a complaint alleging assault. “An FIR was registered yesterday at the Ratibad police station based on a complaint regarding an incident of assault. Three individuals have been named as accused in the case. The names include Shailesh Singh, his son, and their driver. His son’s (cricketer Shashank Singh) name is included as well,” Dubey said.

She added that the complainant had undergone a medical examination and further action would depend on the medical report. “A medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and further action will be taken based on the medical report. If the medical report indicates any serious injury, action will be taken accordingly. Prima facie, the incident does not appear to involve a severe assault,” she said.

Shashank Singh is Indian T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer’s teammate in PBKS. He scored 132 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2026 at a strike-rate of 188.57 with 1 fifty.

(with ANI inputs)