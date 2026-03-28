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Shashank Singh warns THESE stars ahead of IPL 2026 for..., they are...

Shashank Singh warns THESE stars ahead of IPL 2026 for…, they are…

Shashank Singh warns young stars ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Shashank Singh warns young stars ahead of IPL 2026

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is set to be played on March 29 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

Shashank Singh warns of mental pressure on young stars

Ahead of the tournament, Punjab Kings batter, Shashank Singh feels that young sensations Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya will be under added pressure to replicate their heroics from the previous IPL season.

Shashank targets weaknesses in Suryavanshi’s batting

Speaking ahead of the IPL 2026 opener, Shashank said the team will try to take advantage of some weaknesses in Suryavanshi’s batting. “Teams will definitely be well prepared, and there will be pressure to perform this year”

Shashank Singh on high expectations and strategies against Suryavanshi

“Expectations will be high, which is usual in India. Sooryavanshi is a star in the making, but there are certain technical areas we will try to exploit to get him out,” he added.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who turned 15, has been in great form. He scored 252 runs in his maiden IPL season and became the youngest T20 centurion. He also hit a 36-ball century and scored 175 in the U19 World Cup final.

Shashank Singh says mental strength will be key for Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya

Shashank believes that this time, the main challenge for Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya will be more mental than physical.

“The same goes for Priyansh and for other teams. Hence, the second season is even more important. The mental side is about handling expectations as expectations will be more from them now. We have seen it many times: someone has a great season, and then the next year, they don’t get the same opportunities. I can’t say much about Sooryavanshi because I don’t know him personally very well, but from what I’ve seen, he is very calm. With Priyansh, he knows exactly what he wants from his cricketing life. I think he will do really well this year as well.”

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