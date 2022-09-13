New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at Pakistan after the Men in Green’s dropped chances in the Asia Cup final turned out to be a topic of troll on social media.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Apologising to Rishabh Pant Spawns Meme Fest on Twitter- CHECK TWEETS

Shadab Khan dropped a couple of chances in the Sri Lanka innings as the Lankan Lions went onto clinch their 6th Asia Cup crown this past Sunday. Also Read - VIRAL VIDEO: PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Almost Gets Into Fight With Indian Journalist, Tries to Snatch His Phone After SL Win Asia Cup 2022 | WATCH

Tharoor, who is a big fan of the gentleman’s game, took to Twitter and shared a meme with a Mughal painting template, where a Mughal is seen missing a catch. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Beautiful Pakistan Girl Fan Heartbroken After Sri Lanka Win Asia Cup 2022; Watch VIRAL Video

‘Shared as received. Bless you, ⁦WhatsApp⁩ humorists!’, the Congress MP shared on Twitter.

It was one for posterity as Sri Lanka first raised themselves from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times.

If that wasn’t enough, Pakistan, who were cruising along at 93 for 2, were finally bowled out Pakistan for 147 as pacer Pramod Madushan (4/34 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27 in 4 overs) ensured that the few thousands of Sri Lankan fans out cheered the 20,000 odd Pakistan fans. If there was one difference between the sides, it was fielding. While Pakistan were poor on the field dropping catches, Sri Lankans took some smart catches and were outstanding in the deep mid-wicket boundary.

It was a victory that was just not about cricket but way beyond that with much deeper historical and political importance.