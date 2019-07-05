Things are not looking up for the defending champions with the semi-finals round the corner. A horror net session saw Shaun Marsh pick up an injury and has been ruled out of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. It did not end here as Glenn Maxwell also picked up an injury after getting hit by a Mitchell Starc delivery. Maxwell was rushed to the nearest hospital. This is a big blow for Australia as Marsh has been ruled out after Cummins hurt him with a lethal delivery.

“Shaun Marsh has had scans on his right forearm after being struck while practising in the nets at training today. Unfortunately, the scans have revealed Shaun has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery,” Australian head coach Justin Langer said in a interview with cricket.com.au.

“This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad. Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding. We are right behind Shaun in his recovery and rehabilitation,” he added.

Peter Handscomb has been appointed as the immediate replacement for Marsh, who featured in two out possible eight games for the Men From Down Under in the England and Wales spectacle. Highlighting why Handscomb got the nod to replace the injured Aussie batsman, Landger said: “Pete is a like for like player, in terms of batting in the middle order, and he performed very well for us during our recent tours in India and the UAE”.