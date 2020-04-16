Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock has said dislodging batting great Sachin Tendulkar was a difficult task especially in on subcontinent pitches where relied on him committing errors rather than devising their own plans. Also Read - Played 2015 ODI World Cup With a Broken Knee: Mohammed Shami

Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen to have graced the game, is Test and ODI cricket’s most prolific run-getter and is the only cricketer to have hit 100 international centuries across formats. Also Read - IPL Throwback: On This Day, Sachin Tendulkar Smashed His Maiden And Only Century; 66-Ball Hundred For Mumbai Indians | WATCH VIDEO

“There were times, especially in the subcontinent, where you thought, ‘I’m not sure we can knock this guy over’. We were hoping he would make a mistake, rather than had a genuine plan,” Pollock said on Sky Sports Also Read - Just Being Nice to Someone Doesn't Get You IPL Contract: Laxman Rejects Clarke's Claim

Pollock, who himself is regarded as on of the game’s finest allrounders, recalled his conversation with Tendulkar that revealed how well the Indian understood his game and adjust accordingly.

Tendulkar, who scored 34,357 international runs between 1989 and 2013, later in his career realised he couldn’t tackle short-pitched deliveries, he started ramping up them over slip cordon.

“It was how well he understood his game and how he would adjust. He talked to me once about going to Australia and understanding he couldn’t take on the short-pitched deliveries anymore so he would ramp the ball over the wicketkeeper and slip,” Pollock said.