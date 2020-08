Dream11 Team Prediction

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. Also Read - CHQ vs TNJ Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Chongqing Lifan vs Tianjin Teda at 5:30 PM IST August 2

Goalkeeper: Z Cheng

Defenders: W Tong, L Junshuai, Zheng Zheng

Midfielders: M Magalhaes, C Yunding, J Jingdao, H Junmin

Forwards: K Shin-Wook, M Fellaini, B Zhu

SQUADS

Shandong Luneng Taishan (SHD): Han Rongze, Wang Dalei, Yuchen Zhou, Dai Lin, Jianfei Zhao, Li Hailong, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Wang Jiong, Chen Kerui, Hao Junmin, Huang Cong, Jin Jingdao, Liu Chaoyang, Liuyu Duan, Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes, Pedro Delgado, Song Wenjie, Wu Xinghan, Zhang Chi, Qi Tianyu, Junsheng Yao, Leonardo Pereira, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Xin Tian, Guo Tianyu

Shanghai Shenhua (SHN): Zeng Cheng, Li Shuai, Zhen Ma, Zhu Yue, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Feng Xiaoting, Bai Jiajun, Fulang Aidi, Sun Kai, Jiabao Wen, Zhao Mingjian, Li Yunqiu, Qin Sheng, Zhang Lu, Wang Haijian, Stephane Mbia, Qian Jiegei, Sun Shilin, Baojie Zhu, Cao Yunding, Giovanni Moreno, Xinli Peng, Stephan El Shaarawy, Yu Hanchao, Kim Shin-Wook, Obafemi Martins, Xu Yang

