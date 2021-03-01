Defending champions Liverpool ended their losing spree in the Premier League with a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday. Curtis Jones scored in the 48th minute while an own goal from Kean Bryan handed Jurgen Klopp men’s much needed win as they closed down the gap with the top-four clubs and improve their prospects of landing a Champions League spot. Also Read - Chelsea vs Man United: Premier League Giants Play Out Two Goalless Draws in a Single Season For First Time in 99 Years

Before Sunday's victory, the Reds had lost their previous four league games in a row. However, they have shown signs of recovery in what was a dominant display even if it came against a club that is sitting at the bottom of the points table.

With Liverpool missing Alisson Becker who is on compassionate leave after the death of his father last week, Adrian took charge of manning their goal. The majority of the work during the early exchanges though was done by his Sheffield counterpart Aaron Ramsdale who made impressive saves during the first half.

A backheel from Roberto Firminho three minutes after the restart saw Curtis firing past Ramsdale to give his team 1-0 lead. Firiminho then thought he has doubled his team’s lead in the 64th minute but for his shot taking deflection from Sheffield’s Bryan before crashing into the net.

“This was about us showing we’re still there. We play Chelsea on Thursday, we have to show it again,” Klopp explained to Sky Sports. “We have to win football games, we know that. There’s no way into the Champions League without results. Tonight we got it, we keep going. Plenty of people have written us off. That’s fine. With all the problems we have had we’re still around the exciting places.”

“The plan was to keep going and do the same stuff again. When we could play like we wanted to play, they couldn’t deal with us. Sheffield United have lost a lot but all by the smallest margin. It’s clear these games stay exciting until the very end. We could have scored three in the first half. What we created was very good. The finishing was good enough for today, but we can improve,” he added.