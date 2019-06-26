India vs West Indies: West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell is winning hearts on the field with his celebration and now he is doing the same off the field. Recently, a couple of young fans of Cottrell imitated his ‘salute’ celebration in the streets of the UK. Cottrell saw the video and was impressed with it, he has decided to invite the two young fans to Manchester to watch West Indies take on India at Old Trafford. Cottrell has been in great form with the ball, he picked four wickets against New Zealand and two catches.

Here is the video of the two young fans imitating the salute move:

Thoughts @SaluteCotterell ? Two new fans after watching you at Old Trafford yesterday! #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/CEHlSyM9uG — alec (@alecb97) June 23, 2019

Once Cottrell spotted this, here is how he reacted. “I’m looking into it for you. Thanks for your support. Would like to invite you to the game in Manchester if your not already attending? #salute (it’s a week day tho),” read his response.

I’m looking into it for you. Thanks for your support. Would like to invite you to the game in Manchester if your not already attending? #salute (it’s a week day tho) https://t.co/yL4ymRJcWm — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 24, 2019

With rain and the weather hogging the limelight, the forecast for India vs West Indies tie at Old Trafford will also hold a lot of significance. A couple of days ahead of the match, India’s practice session has suffered because of bad light and weather. But, the forecast for 27th June is of clear skies and no rain but nothing can be taken for granted. There is a 10 per cent chance of rain and that would come as music to fan’s ears.

India will start the game as overwhelming favourites against West Indies, but they will not be complacent.