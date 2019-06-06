ICC World Cup 2019: From Ben Stokes one-handed ripper against South Africa to Chris Woakes catch against Pakistan, World Cup 2019 has witnessed some magical moments on-the-field. But, Sheldon Cottrell’s catch against Australia is winning the internet. It was the catch to get rid of Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith for 73. It was an important wicket at that stage of the match. Cottrell’s catch was special as he had to run to cover ground before putting his left hand out and caught the ball, was too close to the rope, took a step and then released as he was about to cross the rope. Recovered in time and caught it again. The catch has started a debate on Twitter as fans are divided over the catches.

Here is what fans had to say:

If you thought Ben Stokes catch was brilliant, wait until you see Sheldon Cottrell’s!!!#CricketWorldCup2019 #WIvAus pic.twitter.com/3oYVMmRBrU — Negus44 🙅🏿‍♂️🙅🏿‍♂️🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@Hamfosi44) June 6, 2019

Sheldon Cottrell catch is better than Ben Stokes #CWC19 #AUSvWI — Tim-CricketGuy (@Tim32_cricket) June 6, 2019

Move aside Ben Stokes, THIS was the catch of #CWC19! It’s clearly Sheldon Cottrell’s day today! *Salute* https://t.co/FWZhXoBJpr — ZENIA D’CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) June 6, 2019

Catch by Ben Stokes and Sheldon Cottrell will be the highlight of WC 2019.#Ausvswi

Also innings of NCN (92) reminds me of Andrew Symonds 143 vs Pak in WC 2003.

Never ever understimate Aus from any situation. — Rishabh Wadhwa (@23881b46ea74416) June 6, 2019

Ben Stokes – GREATEST CATCH IN THE HISTORY OF CRICKET!!!!! Sheldon Cottrell – HOLD MY BEER!!!!!!!! #CWC2019 #AUSvWI — Rock Strongo (@krisholio) June 6, 2019

And you thought the it can’t get any better than the Ben Stokes catch.. Sheldon Cottrell, GRAND SALUTE! #AusvWI #CWC19 — Anshuman Mahanty (@mahanty_a) June 6, 2019

WHAT. A. CATCH. Ben Stokes, your reign of “Catch of the Tournament” is over. Sheldon Cottrell is the new king.#CWC19 #AUSvWI — Ryan Nixivasa-Sheck (@NewYorkNixon) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Australia posted a challenging 288, thanks to Smith (73) and Coulter-Nile (92).

Playing XI:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa