ICC World Cup 2019: From Ben Stokes one-handed ripper against South Africa to Chris Woakes catch against Pakistan, World Cup 2019 has witnessed some magical moments on-the-field. But, Sheldon Cottrell’s catch against Australia is winning the internet. It was the catch to get rid of Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith for 73. It was an important wicket at that stage of the match. Cottrell’s catch was special as he had to run to cover ground before putting his left hand out and caught the ball, was too close to the rope, took a step and then released as he was about to cross the rope. Recovered in time and caught it again. The catch has started a debate on Twitter as fans are divided over the catches.
Meanwhile, Australia posted a challenging 288, thanks to Smith (73) and Coulter-Nile (92).
Playing XI:
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa