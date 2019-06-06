ICC World Cup 2019: Move over the Ben Stokes or Woakes catch! Sheldon Cottrell took a catch that will be remembered for ages. He took the catch of a well-set Steve Smith for 73 off 103 balls. In the 45th over, it was a stylish whip from Smith targetting the backward square leg fence. The timing was good enough to go all the way. Cottrell ran to his left from fine leg, but it looked like it will go past him. But he stuck his left hand out and caught the ball, was too close to the rope, takes a step and then releases as he was about to cross the rope. Recovers in time and catches it again. Take nothing away from the knock from Smith, but what a stunner Sheldon.

Here is the video:

At the time of filing the copy, Australia had recovered from the early setback, thanks to Smith. They were 276/8 in the 47th over. Australia would be happy with their recovery.

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss against Australia and asked them to bat first at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Windies make one change while Australia goes in unchanged.

At the toss, Jason Holder: We will field first. It is a good wicket and we are hoping for some early wickets. We want to be disciplined in both departments. We have made one change in our team, Evin Lewis comes in and Darren Bravo misses out.

Aaron Finch: I wanted to bat first on this wicket. Teams have totally changed so history doesn’t matter much. We are playing on the same side.