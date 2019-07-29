Edmonton Royals vs Brampton Wolves: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi rolled back the years as he smashed a breathtaking 81* off 40 balls. His innings was laced with five sixes and 10 fours. Playing for Brampton Wolves, Afridi showcased why he is so dangerous still. After the breathtaking knock, the veteran Pakistani cricketer took to Twitter and posted, “Sher Abhi Zinda Hai”. It means that the lion is still alive. His reaction has been a hit among his ardent fans who want him to make a return to international cricket.

Here is Shahid Afridi’s post after bagging the Man of the Match award.

Sher abi zinda hai🇵🇰😀 https://t.co/9OfveimgSa — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2019

Here is how fans reacted:

Ummmaaaah ALLAH es Sheeer ko lambi zindagi dy aur aur bohut sare kamyabya de Ameen Live Long BooM BooM Sir 👏❤😍😘 pic.twitter.com/0glgDMeEBQ — ZUBAIR AFRIDI \O/ 💚🇵🇰 (@SAfridi_LoveR10) July 29, 2019

In Sha Allah Humyesha Zinda Rahe Ga 😍😍 — FaRah Usman❤️ (@Iamfarah144) July 29, 2019

Once a legend, always a legend, love from Kashmir ♥️ — Er Raief (رائف) (@er_ryf) July 29, 2019

Dekho dekho kon aaya sher aaya sher aaya… Love ❤ u lala 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Mohd Zubair (@mohd22zubair) July 29, 2019

Apparently, this was Afridi’s first match in five months and hence it was surprising that he did not show any rustiness and was in the thick of things soon.

” I’m feeling very tired and the atmosphere of the dressing room is very good. Thankfully there is enough recovery time before the next match. The pitch was really good and I hope the crowd enjoyed it,” said Afridi as he bagged the Man of the Match award.