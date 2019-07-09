India vs New Zealand: Actress Sherlyn Chopra is at it again! Her message for the Indian team is all Men in Blue needed during the semi-finals against New Zealand. Sherlyn raps as she takes fans back to 1983 and 2011 triumphs in her composition. She feels this time the Cup will be coming to India as she says, ” Cup Hamari Hai’. She also says that be it the Kiwis or the Kangaroos, Hitman will rise to the occasion. Finally, she ends by saying ‘Good Luck’ to the Indian cricket team. She captioned the video as, “ # hamarahaiworldcup # teamindia rocks!”

Here is the video:

It is no secret that Sherlyn is an avid cricket fan and supports the Men in Blue.

At the time of filing the copy, the Kiwis were 122/2 in 33 overs. Williamson is on 58* off 86 balls. IND vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES

Meanwhile, New Zealand have made one change in their line-up — Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Tim Southee.

India have also made one change to their playing XI which featured against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

“We’re going to bat. It looks like a good surface. We have played a number of games here. A toss-up with the overheads, but it’ll be around all day, so we need to get the job first up. We are used to the routine, but we have a great opportunity to put up a good performance against a side like India. Ferguson comes in for Southee,” said Williamson after winning the toss.

“We’ve played really good cricket in Manchester, two good games, and it’s about focussing on the basics. We need to remember why we are in the semis. Chahal comes back in for Kuldeep Yadav,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.