Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11

Handerson(VC); Stevens, Luiz, Baldock, Ozil, Saka, Pepe, Norwood, Lundstram, Clarke, Aubameyang (C) Also Read - Dream11 Team SHR vs LIV FA Cup 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today's 4th Round Match Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow 10:30 PM IST

Squads

Sheffield United (SHF): Jake Eastwood, Simon Moore, Dean Henderson, Michael Verrips, Phil Jagielka, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Panagiotis Retsos, George Baldock, Kieron Freeman, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan, Jack Rodwell, Ravel Morrison, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, John Lundstram, John Fleck, Ricky Holmes, Luke Freeman, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie, Leon Clarke, Richairo Zivkovic

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

