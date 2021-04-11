SHF vs ARS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match SHF vs ARS at Bramall Lane: In another exiciting Premier League battle on super Sunday, Arsenal will square off against Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane. The Premier League SHF vs ARS clash will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST – April 11 in India. The Gunners are currently occupying the fifth spot in the league standings with six points from three games. Arsenal lost to defending champions Liverpool in their last Premier League outing. After full-time, the scoreboard read 3-1. On the other hand, tonight's opponents Sheffield United are yet to see a win coming their way in the 2021 Premier League season. In their previous match, the Blades went down against Leed United 1-0.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Sheffield United vs Arsenal will start at 11:30 PM IST – April 11.

Venue: Bramall Lane. Also Read - Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction – Where to Watch Spurs vs MAN UTD Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

SHF vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Ramsdale

Defenders: C Soares, R Holding, E Ampadu

Midfielders: G Xhaka, N Pepe, J Lundstram, J Fleck, B Saka (VC)

Forwards: P Aubameyang (C), D McGoldrick

SHF vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, Phil Jagielka, Kean Bryan, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick.

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Joseph Willock.

Arsenal (ARS) – Key Players

Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bukayo Saka

Sheffield United (SHF) – Key Players

David McGoldrick

Billy Sharp

Jayden Bogle

SHF vs ARS SQUADS

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Wesley Foderingham, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Zak Brunt, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, John Egan, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

