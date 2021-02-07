SHF vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match SHF vs CHE at Bramall Lane: In one of the most highly-awaited clashes of Premier League this season, Chelsea will take on Sheffield United in game week 10 on Monday night. Chelsea will be aiming to keep with the impressive start they have made under Thomas Tuchel when they take on bottom dwellers Sheffield United. The Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday to keep their momentum going. On the other hand, Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. In four head-to-head encounters between both the sides, Chelsea hold a slight advantage as they have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Chelsea will start at 12:45 AM IST – February 8.

Venue: Bramall Lane, Chelsea.

SHF vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Chris Basham, John Egan, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (C), Oli McBurnie (VC)

Chelsea (CHE) – Key Players

Tammy Abraham

Timo Werner

Kurt Zouma

Sheffield United (SHF) – Key Players

David McGoldrick

Billy Sharp

Jayden Bogle

SHF vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Phil Jagielka, Max Lowe, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham.

SHF vs CHE SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Wes Foderingham, Simon Moore, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Kean Bryan, Kyron Gordon, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Zak Brunt, Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Antwoine Hackford.

