Dream11 Team Prediction

SHF vs CHE Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Sheffield United vs Chelsea Football Match at Bramall Lane 10:00 PM IST July 11: Also Read - LIV vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Liverpool vs Burnley Football Match at Anfield 7:30 PM IST July 11

Having been halted for over three months, Premier League resumed on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the matches are being played inside empty stadiums with strict social distancing measures put in place. The season is now slated to end on July 26. Liverpool has already sealed the title – their first of the Premier League era. Also Read - WAT vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Watford vs Newcastle United Football Match at Carrow Road 5:00 PM IST July 11

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Sheffield United vs Chelsea will start at 10:00 PM IST Also Read - ARS vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Arsenal vs Leicester City Football Match at Emirates Stadium 12:45 AM IST July 8

Venue: Bramall Lane



SHF vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Dean Henderson, Cesar Azpilicueta, Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, John Lundstram, Norwood, Giroud, Lys Mousset

SQUADS

Sheffield United (SHF): Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kean Bryan, Kieron Freeman, Panagiotis Retsos, Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke, Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie, Richairo Zivkovic

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Chelsea Dream11 Team/ Sheffield United Dream11 Team/ SHF Dream11 Team/ CHE Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.