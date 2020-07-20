Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Bramall Lane

My Dream11 Team

Dean, Enda, Basham, Baldock, Egan, Digne, Norwood, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Mousset

Probable XI

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, John Egan, Chris Basham, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Billy Sharp, Richairo Zivkovic, Oliver McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Jack Rodwell

Everton: Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, André Gomes, Tom Davies, Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Moise Kean, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beni Baningime

