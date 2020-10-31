SHF vs MCI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match SHF vs MCI at Bramall Lane: Manchester City travel to Bramall Lane for their sixth Premier League match of the ongoing season. Currently, they are 13th in the standings with with wins, two draws and two defeats. Their opponents Sheffield United are 19th with one draw and five defeats in their six matches so far.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Premier League match, Sheffield United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, SHF Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2020-21, Fantasy Football Tips And Predictions – SHF vs MCI Premier League 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City will start at 6:00 PM IST – October 31.

Venue: Bramall Lane

SHF vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Rodrigo (captain), Raheem Sterling (vice-captain), Joao Cancelo, Ethan Ampadu, John Lundstram, Ilkay Gundogan, Oli McBurnie, Ederson Moraes, George Baldock, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte

SHF vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Norwood, McBurnie, David McGoldrick

Manchester City: Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Oleksandr Zinchenko, João Cancelo, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis

SHF vs MCI Full Squads

Sheffield United: Kean Bryan, Kieron Freeman, Panagiotis Retsos, Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke, Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie, Richairo Zivkovic, Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson, John Egan

Manchester City: Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko

