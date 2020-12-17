SHF vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Sheffield United vs Manchester United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SHF vs MUN. In the mega encounter in Premier League, PSG will lock horns against Lyon on December 18 at Bramall Lane. Manchester United are currently placed 9th on the points table with 6 wins in 11 games. The United team has played inconsisten football this season and have lost several matches despite being on good position. While Sheffield are having a tough time in the league and are at the 20th spot with no win in 12 games. Manchester will enter the game as the favourites against Sheffield and the win help them in overtaking several team on the points table. Sheffield United vs Manchester United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SHF vs MUN, Manchester United Dream 11 Team Player List, Sheffield United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Premier League, Online Football Tips Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Premier League. Also Read - AVL vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21- Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today's Aston Villa vs Burnley Football Match at Villa Park 11:30 PM IST December 17 Thursday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for SHF vs MUN

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 PM IST – December 18 in India. Also Read - MCI vs WBA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Football Match at Etihad Stadium 1:30 AM IST December 16 Wednesday

SHF vs MUN My Dream11 Team Also Read - FUL vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Fulham vs Liverpool on December 13, Sunday

Goal-Keeper: David de Gea

Defender: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, George Baldock, Chris Basham

Mid-Fielder: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes (C), John Fleck

Forward: Marcus Rashford (VC), Mason Greenwood, David McGoldrick

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Probable Line-up

Sheffield United Predicted line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Phil Jagielka, Enda Stevens, Sander Berge, John Fleck, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.

Manchester United Predicted line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Squads

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Wesley Foderingham, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Zak Brunt, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, John Egan, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

Check Dream11 Prediction / SHF Dream11 Team / MUN Dream11 Team / Manchester United Dream 11 Team / Sheffield United Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.